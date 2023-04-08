As president of Belton Independent School District board of trustees, I want to address vouchers, competition and school choice being good for Texas. They are not.
I have worked my entire career in a competitive business environment, and as a son of two school coaches, I know that competition makes us all better. The proposed voucher programs are a far cry from competition. Public schools run the 110 hurdles, while private schools run the 100-meter dash. Not the same thing.
Public schools accept every student. Not true for private schools. More than 600,000 Texas children receive special education services. Public schools are required to provide these students with an individual education plan, with devoted resources. Not true for private schools.
Public schools are rated on the flawed A-F system. Not true for private schools.
We are not playing by the same rules.
As a lifelong conservative in the model of Ronald Reagan, I cannot comprehend how we can support vouchers.
Public schools are funded by taxpayer dollars, with systems in place to ensure fiduciary compliance. Not true if private schools accept taxpayer money. It is hard for me to believe that any fiscal conservative would be OK with handing over taxpayer money with no accountability.
A word of warning to my friends in private, religious and homeschool programs.
Vouchers are being made to look appealing, and if you accept them, you are welcoming into your schools the very reason you chose an alternative for your family.
Vouchers are not good for Texas.
Jeff Norwood
Temple