When we were moving to Central Texas 25 years ago, we made the decision on where to live based on the schools. I’m very proud that both my kids graduated from Belton High School. From the school board, to the administration, to the faculty I feel like they do their best at putting the students’ education and well-being first. With all the challenges this past year, I think they did whatever would be best for the safety and educational needs of the students and I commend them.
Belton ISD offers the opportunity to participate in various extracurricular activities be it sports, academics, or life skills training, band or choir. They are consistently toward the top of their division in almost everything.
This year BISD opened another high school, Lake Belton High School. I’ve been blown away by the performances they have shown at most of the events! It’s worthy of recognition at any level, but some of you don’t realize that the school opened with only freshman and sophomores! Competing against older students, more experienced programs, they still did their school proud.
Hats off to the administration, faculty, and students of Lake Belton High School — I can’t wait to see what you do in the future!
Rhonda Hershey
Belton