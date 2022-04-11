The strength of Fort Hood’s partnership with the community was on full display as we battled the largest wildfire in our installation’s history March 27-April 1. In all, 29 local, state and federal agencies came to our aid to fight a blaze that scorched more than 33,000 acres.
Effective coordination among all of these elements was born from years of hard work on all sides to establish relationships with clear lines of communication. They all rallied together in a way that is a model to follow.
Combined efforts began to turn the tide early. Less than 24 hours after the crisis began, we gave up no further ground in spite of continued high winds and hot temperatures. Work continued to establish full containment. By March 30, Texas was able to begin shifting attention to other wildfires.
Since completing containment of the Crittenburg and Flat fires, the Fort Hood Directorate of Emergency Services along with area partners continued collaboration.
Among the biggest lessons we gained was the need to continue — even accelerate — ongoing wildfire mitigation efforts on Fort Hood. Since 2020, we conducted more than 35,000 acres of prescribed burns to consume brush and undergrowth that serves as potential fuel for wildfires. We improved more than 844 miles of firebreaks throughout the training area, but more is needed. Our team is hard at work to set conditions for a safe, sustainable reopening of our range complex.
Training is part of our obligation to the American people that we will never fall short of. Texans should be confident we are doing everything possible to minimize future wildfire risk to the post and our neighbors. Anything is possible when we work together!
Col. Chad R. Foster
Commander, U.S. Army Garrison Fort Hood