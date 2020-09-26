President Trump and his Middle East peace team deserves recognition for negotiating the Abraham Accords among Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.
However, this notable achievement circumvents the core issue that has plagued the Near East since Palestine’s partition: the failure to conceive, much less reach, an equitable territorial compromise and peace agreement between Zionist Jews and indigenous Palestinian Arabs. While the Abraham Accords speak to a new, hopeful dynamic between Jews and Arabs, Telegram readers should be aware that neither the UAE nor Bahrain has ever displayed any enmity towards Israel.
Most importantly, neither has engaged in armed hostilities against the Jewish state since its founding. Moreover, there is a tiny yet influential Jewish community in Bahrain with guaranteed representation in Manama’s majlis or parliament. One of the Jewish community’s members — Houda Ezra Ebrahim Nonoo — was even Bahrain’s ambassador to the United States in 2008-2013.
George W. Aldridge
Belton