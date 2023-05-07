The slogan “Navy, it’s not just a job, it’s an adventure” was one of the most successful military ad campaigns in history.
However, the United States Navy has pridefully stooped to a newer approach. It has decided to use a transgender, known as a digital ambassador, to entice young people to join the Navy.
I am ashamed of our leadership which has allowed such levels of embarrassment. America is no longer respected as a cohesive body to be reckoned with. Biden has reduced inventories of military materials. He has drawn down emergency energy war supplies. He applauds the efforts within the gay and transgender community to the embarrassment of many. He has affected the safety and morale of our military with thoughtless decisions, and shows lack of concern for our sovereignty at the border. Neither has he respected what Americans ask for nor encourage law-makers to act.
I do not advocate a violent overthrow of any government. However, every citizen in America has the right to vote his/her choice. Please consider who you are voting for in the upcoming presidential election. Consider the lives of your children and of their children.
If our current president runs again without changing his policies and application of presidential decree, this nation is forever lost as a beacon of freedom in the world.
Do you want your children and their children to live in freedom or subjected to rule by authoritarian government?
David F. Barrows
Temple