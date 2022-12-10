Once again LGBT folks are under attack by Bible thumpers that pick and choose verses that they can apply to something they feel is ungodly. They always forget to include “other abominations.”
Mr. Ellis points out that men should not wear women’s clothing. But that verse also says that women should not wear men’s clothing. Does your wife wear pants? If so, that is an abomination.
Without any proof whatsoever, Mr. Ellis says that drag queens entice children to unnatural sex. Although I could easily name 100-plus pastors and ministers who sexually assaulted young girls, including one who raped his niece, the word limit on letters prevents my doing so. 87% of cross-dressers are straight and 60% are married.
Drag goes all the way back to ancient Egypt where both men and women used oils and cosmetics. Pharaohs always used eye makeup and never wore pants. The men in Shakespeare’s plays did drag for women’s roles because women were not allowed onstage.
Have you not seen “Tootsie,” “Mrs. Doubtfire,” or Martin Lawrence in “Big Momma’s House”? How about John Travolta in “Hairspray” or Tony Curtis and Jack Lemon in “Some Like It Hot?”
Bet you never saw the pope wearing pants. The Lord hates several things, seven of which are detestable to him: haughty eyes, a lying tongue, hands that shed innocent blood, a heart that devises wicked schemes, feet that are quick to rush into evil, a false witness who pours out lies, and a man who stirs up dissension among brothers. None of these describe drag queens.
Randy Broussard
Belton