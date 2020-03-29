Every day, I wait for an editorial that will bring common sense and reason to the readers. We have a president who has no understanding of disease and epidemiology. He equates COVID-19 to other flus and viruses we have had in other years. He fails to understand that COVID-19 is highly contagious, no known treatments and no vaccine.
As a registered nurse who has a teaching doctorate, I know we are in the “adolescent phase” of trying to understand and develop approaches to halting and treating COVID-19 to protect our citizens, which in itself is a difficult task. Our health care system is in disarray — limited numbers of tests, inadequate protective gear for those on the front lines, and no organized approach to move forward other than “shelter in place” and have our economy resurrected on Easter Sunday.
Any person who believes that the economy ranks higher than the life of an individual should not have the ability nor power to make wide sweeping decisions. All one has to do is go back to the beginning when the president blamed the virus on a hoax, Democrats, the media and said it would be gone within a week.
I know he is a “super genius” and viewed by many as “the chosen one,” but enough is enough. We need to stand for what is right and listen to the experts. And yes, thank God we have a great health care system in Bell County, but many other parts of our state and country are not so lucky.
Cindy Jones
Temple