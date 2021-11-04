There was no costume necessary for this Halloween, just put on your handy N-95 mask, paint some whiskers on it, or Dracula fangs and you would be all set.
As I sat in my car today while in town, watching adults scurrying around outside by themselves, nowhere near another person, wearing masks like fearful, powerless programmed robots.
Americans have become programmed and if we don’t get a handle on it and wake up, we will look Australia in the not-too-distant future.
First it was all you need is this one shot and you’ll be good, then it was oh, you need a booster shot, and now it’s oh, by the way you’re gonna need a shot every year. Notice a pattern here. Lie after lie.
They told you children don’t need it because they aren’t affected by the COVID-19 virus, now they want to give 3-year-old babies the shot.
No one knows the long-term effect of the untested UAE vax. No one!
For He has not given us the spirit of fear, but of power and love. So, stop being driven by fear, take off that silly mask and embrace the fresh air. The only place we should need a mask is for Halloween, if you choose to celebrate. God Bless America!
William Wewatitty
Troy