Antifa’s true goals and tactics have been exposed by Andy Ngo, who lives in Portland and is an expert on the group.
He has been attacked by Antifa, hospitalized with serious injuries, his life and his family threatened. He writes in an Epoch Times interview “that Antifa is both an ideology and a movement that uses intimidation and violence to oppose capitalism, and anybody who disagrees with its far-left anarchist political agenda.”
Antifa renamed the definition of fascism for its own use by describing it essentially as anything that is in opposition to its far-left agenda. Antifa has always considered democracy and capitalism as fascism. Antifa called both the Trump administration and the United States itself fascist. In September 2020, our FBI director Christopher Wray acknowledged Antifa as “a small group or nodes.” Antifa has many chapters in major cities in the Unites States.
Really, Mr. Wray, shouldn’t the FBI be concerned about Antifa and call them a terrorist organization and began to take them out. They burn down buildings, destroy businesses and destroy and threaten people’s lives in Portland and Seattle and assault cops in many cities across the U.S. The Democrats in Congress and the liberal media support them, refuse to mention them and what they do. President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have acknowledged support for Antifa on the media and in news stories.
I challenge any Democrat to write a letter and explain how the Democratic Party, Joe Biden, and VP Harris can support Antifa.
Bill England
Temple