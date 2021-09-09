Even if one accepts the premise that the Trump administration negotiated a terrible deal with the Taliban, the Biden administration still botched the withdrawal.
President Joe Biden claimed chaos and loss of life could not have been avoided. But there was little apparent burden-sharing. Rather than once again putting our troops in harm’s way, we should have called on our numerous Arab League and Organization of Islamic Cooperation allies such as Jordan, Indonesia, Bahrain, Turkey, Morocco, and Malaysia to protect evacuees and refugees. The Red Crescent Society, “Islamic Relief,” and other Muslim NGOs with “souk cred” could have interceded with the Taliban to ensure safe passage to the airport.
Both Presidents Donald Trump and Biden are right to affirm that the United States should no longer be the “policeman of the world,” but they should have first lobbied more vigorously for our Arab and Muslim allies and credible international organizations to offer assistance with the Afghan evacuation.
George W. Aldridge
Belton