In my wildest dreams, I would have never imagined leaving such a mess to my children and grandchildren. Trust we vested in “experts” was misplaced.
The modern expert is like a person who can explain the theory of photosynthesis, but has no idea while doing so, he is holding a leaf attached to a tree in the midst of a forest that provided the lumber to build the house in which he lives. It’s time for common sense to rule the day. Below are a few self-evident “anecdotes” to get the process started.
All lives matter to someone, even those in the womb.
There are only two sexes, male and female, defined by genetics, not feelings.
People are made for relationship — not isolation.
Race is a construct for division. All humans share the same ultimate ancestry, regardless of whether you believe Darwin or Genesis.
Computer modeling the future is equivalent to casting lots.
Destroying value is the vocation of the lazy. Creating value is vocation of the courageous.
The Ten Commandments provide the operating manual for all humans.
Where justice and speech reign free, civil societies flourish.
Face masks dissolve individuality into a crowd and create distrust.
In the end, death captures us all. Only the details of an individual life provide the true measure of distinction.
Calmly, firmly stand for truth whenever lies are sown. Your children and grandchildren will be grateful and count you among the courageous.
Mark Krejchi
Temple