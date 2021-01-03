Generally a person will strive to better himself by trying to be as good and capable as he can be in what is chosen as his profession. He would also to try to make the very best choice in selecting those who fix his car, be his doctor or to protect his country.
Today that choice is being denied to our “leaders” in selecting those who will lead our country in the coming years. No longer will the choice be to select the most capable person for a particular job. Instead, the choice now is what ethnicity must I select, or what, sexual selection from the stew of various alphabet people must I choose to placate my base of support.
Reasoning such as this will further divide our United States into a country of many divisive tribes incapable of thinking that they are all Americans. This will surely begin a decline from which we cannot recover.
When you go to a hospital, a bank, or call the police will you soon be asked what ethnicity or sexual preference would you prefer? Or would you just want the most qualified?
James Enyeart
Belton