I moved to Temple 2½ years ago. I’m furious about the city of Temple’s waste management program.
Where I came from everyone had their own black trash can (wet garbage) and a recycle can (cardboard/paper). Everyone was respectful of each other.
Here we have gigantic and ugly black trash cans and hardly anyone has a recycle can. The black trash cans are supposed to be shared (some cans are only shared by two and others four).
I have seen the black trash cans with no lids exposing uneaten food, dirty diapers, etc. Also, the black cans have unbroken down cardboard boxes and brush which immediately fills the can up.
In the recycle, I have found cat litter and dog poop. This is a sanitation issue. In the alleys, people dump their rocks, construction materials and garden waste. Why can’t we have our own individual black trash cans and be required to have recycle cans to stop neighbors from fighting and policing their cans?
I have called the city of Temple several times with no response. Let’s have pride in our Temple neighborhoods and keep it beautiful!
L. Bell
Temple