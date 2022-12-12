Where are you from?
Well,, depends upon who is asking. If I am in Spain and am asked, my answer is, I’m from America.
If I am in California my answer is I am from Texas. If someone from Texas asks me, I am from Temple. (even if I was from Moffat or Nolanville, I would still say Temple!)
I am originally from New Orleans — so if someone from Texas asks me, my answer is I’m from New Orleans. But if someone from New Orleans asks me, my answer is that I am from Uptown. In New Orleans there is Uptown, 9th Ward, Metairie, the Garden district, the West Bank, the North Shore, the Irish Channel and about four more.
I had a woman in Temple tell me she was from New Orleans — good answer if I was a Texan — but I told her “No you are not, you are from Metairie”, since there’s a totally different accent than other parts. For the record, we call them “yats,” because the “greeting” in Metairie is “Where ya at?”
So for an 83-year-old grandmother in England to inquire where a black woman who is dressed in African attire is from — I would assume in her 83 years she has had quite a bit of exposure to Africa and was making a simple inquiry. Kicking her out of the family for her curiosity seems like the natural thing to do.
Donald Bousquet
Belton