I agree with Helen Carter’s letter titled “Monumental Issues” which ran in the Telegram.
She states that the terrorist groups, Antifa and BLM, are openly anti-American and seek only to destroy Western civilization and all that it represents. We Americans are very close to losing our liberties, including freedom to worship, freedom of speech, freedom to defend our property and the freedom to raise our families.
It seems that there should be more journalists, more reporting, more in-depth coverage of these truths. Rather than running The Associated Press releases, which are only the leftist side of the story, there should be reporting of what these riots and burnings actually are trying to accomplish.
This “reporting” should be coming from our pulpits, as well. Where are the bishops, the priests, the elders, the ministers? Why haven’t they called their faithful together to speak these truths, to defend their religious liberties and rally to defend their civil and national freedoms?
I’m appalled at the apathy I see which is apparent in the lack of activity on the parts of our leaders!
I am certain that I am not the only person who feels this way. I am certain that our leaders feel the need to do something, but they are “afraid” of offending someone, and so they remain silent.
Remember that our silence only affirms the radical’s actions. I ask all of us to step out and step up to the microphone and declare that our American freedom is worth fighting for. Don’t be bullied!
Bullies back down when confronted. And truth will always carry the day. But it has to be voiced!
Bernadette Hickman
Temple