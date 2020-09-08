It’s disheartening to read opinions of some Telegram letter writers who by their words show how eager they are to surrender personal freedom. They would likely deny that assertion and cite what they contend are good reasons to set aside personal choice about how one should live.
The coronavirus, which is a malady humankind will live with forever, is given as a reason for denying our basic human right to make decisions about what we do or do not want to wear on our faces among other consequences.
These choice-shamers believe that because some people die from complications of this virus, that means a wrecking ball can justifiably be taken to our personal, social, business, scholastic and religious lives.
What’s most sad is that those who so easily surrender their right of choice think they have a right to dictate that all must also do so. They disparage the opinions of others and elevate their own judgment about rights above all others.
We already have enough rules and regulations in life. More are added every day at all levels of institutions. What we lack is respect and understanding of others who have opinions that differ from our own. If one decides to surrender their personal right to choose, that is given to them.
But as the saying goes, your rights end when you begin to infringe upon the rights of others. Because some people fear a vigorous virus doesn’t give them a big eraser to do away with rights of others. We can’t control what a virus does. What we can do make good personal choices for ourselves and relearn how to honor the choices others make.
Don Cillo
Temple