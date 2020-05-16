In the “Coronavirus Politicization” editorial, the author’s main point seems to be that Americans should avoid conspiratorial thinking in the midst of a national emergency.
In the editorial, we learn that “numerous political action committees and dark money groups have put money into politicizing the president’s response to coronavirus.” We also learn that the idea “was floated that climate change activists are hyping the spread of the coronavirus” and individuals are “drumming up irrational fears and causing an economic meltdown.” Really? There’s thoughtful conservative commentary, and then there’s being a nut job. I’m afraid the latter applies here.
Josh Smith
Temple