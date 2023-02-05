I “winter” in Brazil. The October runoff election between incumbent Nationalist Bolsonaro and the Communist convicted felon, Lula, was necessary. The runoff was similar; 49.9 percent for Bolsanaro and 50.1 percent for Lula.
Prior to results being announced, peaceful protests commenced at multiple military locations. Daily, people prayed, sang and asked that electronic voting machines security codes be turned over to the military for an audit the Brazil Constitution allows (Article 142).
No cooperative response was forthcoming.
An Amazon indigenous chief, who publicly criticized the election, was summarily arrested and jailed. He suffered a heart attack in confinement.
Two journalists who similarly criticized the Lula crowd were arrested and confined.
Peaceful demonstrations continued. In late December and early January, the focus of the peaceful protests was Brazilia, the nation’s capital.
What was peaceful for more than two months turned into a media spectacle of entrapment of peaceful protesters by government forces. Did some of the protesters get sucked into the vortex of the capital building access being compromised? Perhaps so.
The proud instigators in Brazilia dressed in the Brazilian flag’s green and gold (Lula supporters wear red), to make it appear it was Bolsonaro supporters whom breached the Capitol, creating the lie that became truth in national and international media reports. That Bolsonaro, who was in Florida, was responsible for promoting the “insurrection” and those involved were not peaceful protesters, but rather, “terrorists.”
Charter bus companies that transported patriots to Brazilia were shut down and fined. Passenger manifests were turned over to Lula operatives. Passengers were fined or arrested or both for being on the bus to Brazilia.
Does anyone else see a pattern here?
Gene Deutscher
Temple