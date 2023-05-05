In 1927 The German Communist Party held a meeting at a university in Germany to discuss why they were having trouble attracting people to their cause. This was a period in which Hitler was battling them for power. At this meeting they realized that family, religion, and culture were the culprits affecting their movement, and since then the communists have addressed these issues.
Fast forward and today we have Woke, Cancel Culture, DEI and CRT achieving these goals by indoctrinating the citizens of this country. Never have the citizens of this country been more divided in my lifetime as they are today, and I was in college during the Vietnam protests and civil rights movement.
With wokeism they are silencing opinions they don’t like, and with cancel culture it is a drive to ostracize those who do or say something considered unacceptable.
Judging by the two letters to the editor in the Telegram on May 1, I would say they are achieving their goals, they were a definite attack on family, religion and culture. They mention numerous things, but the mental problems, the drug problem, the homelessness, and the over 400 riots in 2020 that destroyed so many cities by BLM and Antifa weren’t mentioned. It seems these problems don’t exist in their world, or accountability and empathy aren’t part of their vocabulary.
There is a saying that “Ignorance is the opiate of the masses,” and I think that is what is behind these radical ideas.
I have stopped donating to the universities I attended because I wasn’t going to be part of this charade. Academics should be about using your mind, not that of being indoctrinated.
Joseph Raub
Temple