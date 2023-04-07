Children have a quality that adults outgrow. It’s their purity and innocence.
As parents we felt the enormous responsibility to protect our little ones from content that they would not be able to process. Like R-rated movies for example.
We didn’t take our children to bars. We kept them from porn and cussing. We had a moral conviction to guard them from adult matters. Not anymore.
Introducing them to sexual content is now causing them great confusion. Parents are failing their children. When there was age-appropriate issues we walked our children through them teaching our children what was right and what was wrong. We actually said no to them. Saying no is not the time.
We weren’t afraid of hurting their feelings. We stood strong against their opposition. We set boundaries for their protection. They were going to one day experience all of this on their own but we weren’t complicit in hurrying up that time.
Children nowadays are so burdened down by weighty adult issues. Let them be carefree days once again by guarding their hearts, eyes and minds. Let them grow up slowly.
Children can only go through their childhood once. Let them have it. It’s not a parents to destroy. Those memories last forever.
What will those memories be for them?
Carefree or will you rob your children of their purity and innocence? Remember it’s their life, not yours.
Pray for them. Hug them. Love them. Play with them but most of all protect them. We are seeing the crisis of their soul in distress right now.
Teach them about their God-given identity. Boy or girl. Male or female.
Marcie Anderson
Temple