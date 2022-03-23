If I may, I would like to add to the letter to the editor from John R. Ashbury on March 16.
I will be 88 years old, a widow, living alone in April. My daughter Deborah is 69 years old. She has an IQ of 6 months old. She does not walk, talk, nothing for herself. She has to have 24/7 care.
She is now at the Abilene state supported center. They give excellent care.
My prayer is that Temple has/had a center for her type of God’s angels. They do no harm; they know no wrong.
I would love being able to go and visit with her, without getting someone to take a day off to drive me, spending a short visit and driving home.
A group home will not do. They need a place that has a nurse on during 24 hours a day, a special place to bathe them, to cook special food and (has) emergency equipment.
If you see my plea, would you consider a small place for our loved ones in the new property that I read about? I looked into a nursing home for her, but they told me they do not have the needs to take care of her.
Marlene Nix Haak
Temple