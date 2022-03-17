There is a lot of talk about inflation. Of course, COVID is responsible for the global shortages of goods and services.
However, there is another issue that must be looked into. UPS just posted record-breaking profits, but they plan to raise prices. As a coffee drinker, you might be surprised the Starbucks CEO’s compensation rose 39% in 2021 to a record $20.4 million. Starbucks’ profits soared 59% to $7.5 billion, but they are still raising prices.
Our favorite hamburger place, McDonald’s increased their prices even as their profits topped $23 billion. Everyone is talking about rising gas prices. Yet Exxon Mobil had the best fourth quarter with $8.9 billion in profits at the same time it exported $85 billion of gas while importing $17 billion from Russia. The Valero CEO makes $14 million, yet Valero gets most of its oil/gas from Russia.
Elon Musk takes his yearly Tesla compensation in stocks which approached $30 billion in 2021. The JP Morgan CEO got a $3 million raise to $34 million. While millions of Americans lost their jobs because of COVID, the CEOs of many companies certainly did not mind their inflated salaries. Why is it not inflation when corporations post record profits and continue to raise prices? Let’s call it what it is — corporate greed at your expense. Next time you think about rising (inflated) prices, remember it is about corporate greed; it always is.
Larry Cowan
Temple