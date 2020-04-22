If the reaction by the Trump administration to the tragic spread of COVID-19 weren’t so inept and pathetic, we would have to laugh.
In grim times like these I try to find humor to make it day to day. This picture of Trump and his administration helps: Trump as Yosemite Sam shouting lies, conflicting messages and pointing accusing fingers all directions (“I don’t take responsibility at all”) from the center of a car careening down wrong roads and crammed full of Keystone Kops (for those old enough to remember) leaving chaos in the wake. What complete disarray and an appalling lack of direction in this administration! The only thing to do is to sweep the whole bunch out in November.
Benjamin Liles
Salado