We retired and moved from the Austin area to Temple seven years ago. We chose Temple because of the green spaces and peaceful lifestyle.
Behind our property were 40-plus acres of beautiful undeveloped land full of wildlife that was zoned Agriculture. A few years ago the zoning was changed to single family and multifamily construction and we accepted the rezoning with a 55-plus age restriction senior living, knowing the residents lead a quieter lifestyle.
Recently a notice of proposed rezoning was received related to the above stated acreage next to the First Baptist Church, 8015 W. Adams. The proposal dropped the previously approved age restriction (55-plus) and other changes. The number of residents occupying the 300 units could double or triple if age restriction is dropped.
Increasing the number of occupants will heavily impact traffic flow, noise, decrease property values, and our quality of life. Our property and others will now have a two-story apt building 100 feet from backyard fence and a parking lot even closer at 25 feet.
Temple is booming, but this type of multistory apartment complex shouldn’t be dropped on quiet, established neighborhoods. Is your neighborhood next? Deny rezoning request #FY-22-24-ZC.
Michael Rodriguez
Temple