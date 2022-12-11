I agree with Lois Bland that Sandra Wiley opened a can of worms.
Joe Biden had him a pack of hounds long before Donald Trump was elected president. Those hounds are Nancy Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Chuck Schumer, and Amy Klobuchar. They decided before Trump took office that they would tree him like a coon and ruin him if he jumped out of the White House.
Fighting the old guard of Democrats did not give him much time to run the country. This biting and nipping is a major cause for the attack on our nation’s Capital. People just got fed-up with four years of attacks on Donald Trump as well as the weak ability of any cooperation in the House or the Senate. Frustration finally boiled over.
My opinion sees Joe Biden as poor leader. He could not get a mongrel dog to a 12-pound stack of T-Bone steaks. His side-kick Kamala Harris could do no better job. The mongrel dog could smell the evil in both of them.
Any president must be sworn in with a hand on the Holy Bible. It is a shame that Joe Biden hasn’t read it. Had he done so he would not be for abortions nor would he be the poster child for the LGBTQ. Maybe he would realize that lifestyle is totally against God’s word. The beggar Lazarus that had to eat crumbs from the rich man’s table was far better off than the parents that abort their children or those that think God’s word is a lie. Parents who allow their teenagers to change their sex are in grave danger also. Morals are all but gone in America. God help us.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody