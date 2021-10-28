Why do we have a border crisis, dare I call it an invasion, that will inevitably destroy our Constitution and rule of law. Consider this. The 435 congressional house seats are apportioned to states by population. Each seat goes to about 750,000 people, regardless of citizenship status. That’s right, illegals and other non-citizens are included in the counts because Democrats blocked Trump’s citizen question on the census.
Aliens crossing of the border in fiscal year 2021 exceeded 2.2 million. That’s enough people for three congressional seats all by themselves, or more if they are distributed between states with reapportionment in mind. They are being flown and released into the country in the dead of night to states like New York. Mostly where they are going is kept secret.
This is a way for Democrats to pick up seats without an amnesty to give aliens the right to vote. A sure thing for the Democrats because some aliens vote Republican.
Eight million total during Biden’s regime represents 10 congressional seats.
I saw a Hispanic TV commentator talk about the latest “migrant caravan” in Mexico. He said the UN and Catholic Church NGOs are funding their trek. American taxpayers fund both these organizations.
Peter Jessup
Belton