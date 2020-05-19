Reminiscent of the Great Depression with over 30 million Americans out of work, it’s time now to resurrect one of President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s most successful New Deal programs that did much to help the country out of its economic woes. It was called the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC), a work relief program, which gave millions of young men between the ages of 18 and 25 employment on environmental conservation projects.
During its nine years, the CCC planted billions of trees, constructed trails, shelters and campground facilities in over 800 state and national parks, fought forest fires, built wildlife refuges and performed many other good works. Many park amenities that we enjoy today are there thanks to the CCC.
The National Park Service has billions of dollars of unfunded requirements needed to maintain park infrastructure to accommodate growing numbers of visitors. Resurrecting the CCC would help alleviate this urgent problem and the nation’s growing unemployment.
Our oldest and most cherished National Park, Yellowstone, experiences over 4.5 million visitors yearly. In summer months, campgrounds are overcrowded. Traffic is often bumper to bumper in the park and endangers park wildlife. Yellowstone infrastructure needs to be upgraded and expanded to accommodate the enormous influx of visitors. For the same reason, the park’s size needs to be increased. The same is true of many other national parks. A strong conservation-minded president is again what the nation needs.
The establishment of the CCC in 1933 by executive order reflects the strong leadership in the White House of the time. Will that quality of leadership be forthcoming in 2020?
Waldo Montgomery
Belton