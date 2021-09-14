The claim that the Boy Scouts have done nothing to prevent the sexual abuse of boys is another falsehood created by greedy lawyers or by those that have no experience as a scout leader and have no idea of the lengths that the Boy Scouts of America has taken to stem the tide of abuse and protect its Scouts.
The Boy Scouts of America Youth Protection Policies and Guidelines is the Gold Standard of youth protection and abuse prevention. The BSA youth protection policies have been in place since at least the early to mid 1960s. Many youth organizations, churches, business groups and government entities including the state of Texas have adopted the BSA youth protection policies outright or have amended them slightly to fit their organizational needs.
So yes, Boy Scout leaders are being raped by lawyers and their clients filing false claims against an organization that has turned awkward young boys into fine young men and helped created so many great leaders throughout American history.
For those individuals who were actually abused, I hope you can come to grips with the horrible things that happened to you and find some peace and I hope you can find and live a full and happy life.
This communication goes against all mainstream media ideas and policies.
I am 62 and have been involved in scouting for 46 years in several various positions and have helped over 200 boys reach Eagle Scout rank.
Willie Capps
Temple