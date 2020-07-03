So, once again, I ask where do we get cases? Do these cases come into the doctor sick, then are tested?
Or, is it just a random, “Hey let me be tested for the COVID-19”? I am truly confused. The new numbers are amazing as we have so many “cases” and so few hospitalized (which should be a good sign). We have many recovered or recovering and at this time, 11 deaths (which is really good).
Why are we to be so terrorized by our government? This does not seem that we should be any more afraid than we would of the flu (but we don’t hear about the flu anymore, only COVID) This is so tiring and irritating.
So, now we must wear masks and there is a special number to call and report anyone not wearing their mask! Does this remind anyone of years ago in Germany? Children and neighbors reporting on one another. How sad that we are here. Folks, wake up, we are being controlled for a reason and it does not end well.
Karen Huebner
Temple