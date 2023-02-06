George Will had a Telegram column titled “There’s No Place Like Woke.”
We have several generations that have no respect for elders, no discipline, loud mouths used as a sword. They like to make a scene in any forum. Social etiquette does nothing for their thought process: I want what I want. You aren’t going to tell me I can’t have my desire.
History plays no role in the world they envision. Bell County Commissioner Louie Minor is likely part of the woke crowd. Did he ever think that had slave traders not brought black people to the U.S. there would be few blacks in America today? Most blacks and their ancestors were abused by white people during that period. It is the same for Native Americans (Indians) or Japanese in World War II. Some were put in prison forcibly. Some Germans were mistreated. Nobody can deny that white people have a history of abusing other races. Now people of all races feed off each other; much like a pack of dogs.
Minor needs to take a trip to the National Cemetery in Vicksburg, Miss., to put some real perspective in his life. Some grave markers are more than 20 feet tall. He may want to take these down. This is hallowed ground. The soldier statue on the courthouse square represents service in a war. My ancestors fought on both sides in the war. Had the South won Minor might be carrying a hoe to work. He needs to realize how blessed he is. All the artifacts of history shouldn’t be destroyed.
Changing the names of military bases is not only costly to counties, states and the base. That’s more woke action.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody