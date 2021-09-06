Facts about the sexual assault lawsuit against the Boy Scouts of America:
To be a participant in the sexual assault lawsuit against the Boy Scouts all a person has to prove is that he was a scout and accuse a leader in his unit during that same time frame of inappropriately touching the scout.
The accused leader is not allowed to defend himself, countersue for libel or defamation of character, know who is accusing him of abuse or the law firm representing his accuser. This violates the leaders’ constitutional rights.
Hundreds of scout leaders named in the national lawsuit do not even know they are accused of sexual abuse because they are either dead or no longer in scouting. No one informed them they were accused. Hundreds of current scout leaders were removed from scouting duties because someone has accused them of abuse.
These leaders are not allowed to defend themselves, file countersuits, know who accused them and have never had a criminal or civil complaint lodged against them. Thus raping the scout leaders.
This alleged secret perversion list suing lawyers are falsely claiming is used by the Boy Scouts to cover up, hide or protect sex abusers is not true. There is a list of known and suspected sex abusers the Boy Scouts keeps track of to prevent known abusers from joining a scout unit or re-joining scouts through a different unit.
The names on this list has to be kept secret because there are names of known sex abusers on this list that have not been charged, tried or convicted for abusing boys because either the victims or their parents refused to testify or file charges against their abusers. See more in a later letter.
Willie Capps
Temple