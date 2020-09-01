Dear editor, who is checking the math? The Aug. 23 front page article on race percentages said white 75 percent, Hispanic 26 percent, blacks 16 percent. That is 117 percent. See anything wrong with this?
Another letter to the editor states that 4,175 cases out of 358,000 population is .01166 PERCENT. Wrong, wrong, wrong. It is 1.166 percent. The writer represented the number wrong and you let it slide without correcting. It is bad when 1 out of every 100 people get the virus. She goes on to say that 46 out of the 4,175 people who get the virus die and that rate is .01101 percent. Wrong again. The percentage is 1.101 percent. You let that one slide also.
It is bad when 1 out of every 100 people in Bell County get the virus and 1 out of every hundred people who get the virus dies. The writer was off by a factor of 100. This kind of misleading information leads people to believe that everything is OK.
What else am I supposed to blindly believe when I read my daily paper? Bad math can make people comfortable when they should be really worried. God gave us a computer between our ears to calculate odds. Statisticians lie ... statistics don’t.
Rudy Gutierrez
Temple
Editor’s note: The U.S. Census defines Hispanics as an ethnicity, and they can be classified as any race — white, black or neither. Thanks for catching the coronavirus percentage error. We obviously are not perfect, but try to correct mistakes. The Telegram regrets the error.