Letter to the editor Being Jesus Jul 16, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save So, Randy Broussard is now Jesus?Oh my goodness. What an awakening for Randy. Gene DeutscherTemple Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Randy Broussard Jesus Gene Deutscher Latest e-Edition Temple Daily Telegram Eedition Temple Daily Telegram Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesBell County vehicle registration offices to close Wednesdays for 6 weeks, starting tomorrowBelton High murder suspect has bond reduced to $175,000EXCLUSIVE: Belton High murder suspect freed from jail after posting reduced bondWoman indicted for evading Temple policeAttorney: Tarrant Appraisal District Board violated open meetings act by locking doorsTwo Temple teens indicted in burglary caseMan indicted for allegedly stealing gold coins, car and weapons from grandfatherUPDATE: Gusty winds prompt scattered power outages across Central TexasMatthew Charles Potts, age 33, of Austin died Thursday, July 7, 2022Honoring hometown heroes: TISD names new fine arts academy after 3 educators Images