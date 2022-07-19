I am writing in reference to the June 30 advertisement against the LGBTQ+. John 8:7b states Let anyone of you who is without sin be the first to throw the stone. If there is someone out there who is without sin please come forward.
1John 1:8 States if we claim to be without sin we deceive ourselves and the truth is not in us.
You don’t have to agree with someone’s lifestyle but let’s just love each other that’s what Jesus wants from us. We are all sinners and many are able to conceal their sin from others but the one person you can’t hide from is Jesus Christ.
I battle sin every day and have to ask God for forgiveness I am so thankful that my sins are not public to you but the one I have to worry about is Jesus. He knows all our sins.
Thank God that he doesn’t label our sins. A lie is as sinful as a murder. Do you look down on your children and friends who live together out of wedlock or have children outside of marriage.
The important message is that we all be saved. That doesn’t delete our sin but it assures us a place in heaven with our Lord Jesus Christ.
Lois Bland
Temple