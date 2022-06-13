It seems to me that it’s a time of reckoning for governors, for U.S. and state senators and representatives who are concerned about protecting the lives of babes in wombs as they try to justify a lack of action to protect children in classrooms.
Are they so deep in the pockets of special interest groups and other large contributors that, along with their own overwhelming desire to stay in office, they cannot see the carnage, cannot hear the screams of the victims, cannot feel the heartbreak of families?
Is there any difference between their oft-stated desire to keep elections honest through regulations, and the rules that would require detailed background checks before the purchase of a weapon?
In both cases, if you desire enough to vote, if you desire enough to have a gun, you will jump through the regulatory hoops and, barring any detected dishonesty, you will get your wish.
And what plausible reason is there for civilians to have military-style rifles that spew bullets with such speed and force that they obliterate any hunted game and make Swiss cheese of any other object chosen -- just for the sport of target shooting?
Bob Cockrum
Temple