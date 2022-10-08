Do you remember when the ATF burned out the building near Waco and killed the children? Yes, burned alive.
The DPS went there and found canisters left over from shooting missiles to cause fires in the compounds.
Years ago there was the Whiskey Rebellion in which federal troops were used against a civilian population revolting against taxation on alcohol consumption. Federal troops killed some civilians and afterwards Congress passed a law that federal armed forces cannot be used against civilians.
Recently the FBI raided President Trump’s home even though he had invited them several times to come down. They also stole Mike Lindell’s cellphone at a hamburger store.
It’s kind of coincidental that the person that the DOJ used to break and enter into President Trump’s home was the one who fabricated the fake kidnapping scenario of the governor of Michigan and got caught. Instead of firing him they gave him a promotion.
William Luepnitz
Troy