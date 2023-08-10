I found Larry Cowan’s letter equating Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness to student loans humorous. I assume that since he only listed what Republicans received that he’s a Democrat.
Democrats also used it and abused it, but I’m not going to waste a limited number of words to name them when you can search it on the internet. I will say that if anyone benefitted from PPP via fraud that they should go to prison, regardless of party. Do you agree Larry?
I voted for Trump twice but I was beyond disappointed with him shutting down the country for a cold virus. The PPP program wasn’t requested by business owners but the government offered it to prevent regular citizens from losing their jobs and sending us into a depression.
Trump should’ve never shut down the country, required useless masks and promote a useless “vaccine” that is proving daily that it does more harm instead of protection. Small businesses were forced to close, yet mega corporations like Walmart were deemed essential. He should’ve never listened to the morons advising him to do that. Without PPP, just imagine unemployment levels and depression it would cause.
Students signed for their loans and that’s a legal agreement, no one forced them to do it. Why should Americans that have repaid their student loans, or never had the opportunity to go college, pay the debt of students that some used to travel and live the highlife during their college days? They agreed to the terms and now they want to not honor their obligation.
The nation should’ve never been locked down, and students should repay their own debts, not their neighbors. It’s really that simple.
Richard Lewis
Temple