There has been a lot of discussion about the recent horrific events that have taken place in our country. Many have blamed those responsible while others have ignored the facts and tried to blame those whose political opinions differ from theirs. But there is an old saying that has often proved effective when searching for the truth. Follow the money.
Who benefits from racism, whether it’s real or imagined? There are several organizations that take donations claiming they will fight to end racism. One of these organizations is the Democratic Party. It’s interesting to note that most of the cities where these events take place have been under Democratic control for many years.
What have they been doing with their time and the taxpayer’s money if nothing has improved? And why do people still vote for them?
The mainstream media also benefits from an increase in viewers. They get extended air time and can run specials in which they exaggerate events and ignore the truth. What would happen if it was discovered that racism isn’t as prevalent as we are led to believe? Would certain groups suffer financially?
Over 15 years ago I stopped supporting a Second Amendment organization because they kept begging for more money but I never saw any real benefit from their actions. But the leaders seemed to enjoy very lucrative lifestyles much like our ineffective politicians. People who are afraid are easily deceived. Fear and division are our enemies. Don’t let them destroy our country.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts