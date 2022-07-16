Three writers judged “LGBT Pride vs. the Bible” hateful, unloving and judgmental for rebuking LGBT sin.
Holy Scriptures are called “judgments” because by them we must judge good and evil and be judged “in the last day.” “The judgments of the LORD are true and righteous altogether” (Psa 19:9, 119:13; John 12:48).
The Lord Jesus Christ taught love (Mat 22:36-40) from the same books containing God’s commandments against sodomy and cross-dressing — “Thou shalt not hate thy brother ... Thou shalt in any wise (not omit under any pretense) rebuke thy neighbour, and not suffer sin upon him ... Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself: I am the LORD” (Lev 18:22; 19:17-18; Deu 6:5; 22:5 KJV). Rebuking sin is love — not hate!
Christ repeated four times, “If ye love me, keep my commandments” (John 14:15-31). LGBTs “proudly” break God’s commandments and are described, in Romans 1:24-30, as “haters of God.”
“Charity” (godly love) “rejoiceth not in iniquity but ... in the truth” (1Cor 13:6). Telling people Biblical “truth” about sin and God’s love and forgiveness for repenting sinners through Jesus Christ, is loving our neighbors’ souls (Isa 55:7; Mark 1:15, John 3:16).
The Apostle Paul commanded churches — “Have no fellowship with ... works of darkness but ... reprove them.” “What concord hath Christ with Belial” (the devil)! The Bible pronounces sodomites, “sons of Belial” (Judges 19:22; 2 Cor 6:14-18; Eph 5:1-13).
The Vine and Peace Community Church affirm their acceptance of LGBTs, thus denouncing holiness, repentance and Gospel truth. C.H. Spurgeon preached, “An unholy church is a den for the devil, not a temple for God.”
“How long will ye judge unjustly, and accept the persons of the wicked” (Psa 82:2)?
Michael W. Ellis
Belton