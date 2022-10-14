This letter is written to address what appears to be unfettered growth in West Temple. To people in the development and real estate communities, this would seem extremely positive. However, to the citizens living here it is not viewed the same way. The quality of life has been unutterably altered. The small city appeal is going away and it is beginning to feel more like Austin in many aspects of life.
Traffic challenges have become a reality. It is going to get noticeably worse when the apartment complex near Pirtle Elementary is completed. (This project has been changed from a senior citizen project to any/all renters. Note, this change was planned to be approved without a traffic study which would seem highly unusual.) Council members seems to be in “lock step” on these issues as the Council votes have been 5-0.
Our elected officials evidently see this “progress” as win/win. What it appears to me as win/lose with the developers and real estate crowd winning and the people of West Temple being the losers. This “overbuild” is going to become a significant problem when the housing cycle reverses.
What to do: Citizens need to get off the couch and get involved in our election process. We need men and women who are supportive of the broad spectrum of our citizenry and have no relationship with property development or real estate companies. While we are looking at these issues, we might also note that the Temple debt management expenditures exceed operating and maintenance costs.
Look what this “thinking” has done to our federal government; I say not here … let’s make some changes.
Keith Gilbertson
Belton