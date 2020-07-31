I spent the afternoon July 15 attending the public hearing on the fate of the Confederate Soldier monument in Belton.
Both sides were represented during the discussion; however I was taken aback by several presenters advocating to take the memorial down. One lady spent 15 minutes on a prepared speech which spewed nothing but hatred toward anybody who was white. In her closing she stated that “if the commission did not vote to remove the monument then they were racist and white supremacist.”
When a supporter of the monument recommended that the decision be placed on the ballot a man from Austin (who shouldn’t have been allowed to speak) argued against allowing the voters to decide.
Why do they not want the voters to decide? They know they would lose. They freely throw about the word racist, however if they look in a mirror they might discover the real racist. They feel they can bully the commissioners but they can’t bully the people of Bell County.
Finally the president of University of Mary Hardin-Baylor said he would have UMHB donate $10,000 to move the monument. Apparently he doesn’t understand that this is not a financial issue — it’s a free speech and respect issue. If he felt strongly about this issue why doesn’t he offer to provide the $10,000 out of his own funds, and donate the UMHB funds to a deserving student of any color? His actions are a testament to the bias and hypocrisy that are now rampant in our institutions of higher education.
Larry Allis
Temple