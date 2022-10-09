Our Texas schools need to bring back the three “C’s” — critical thinking, civics and cognition.
We need to end the teaching to the test criteria that so many districts are forced into just to maintain a decent rating. Testing should be used as a tool to determine student progress and capability, not as a punitive measure for teachers and schools.
We need our children and grandchildren to be prepared to compete in a job market that is becoming more automated and requires higher level critical thinking skills. We need to support the profession of teaching as the building block of the future that it is.
To do that we need to make funding our public schools a priority at the state level. The children of Texas deserve nothing less than a top notch education and vouchers for rich folk ain’t gonna get us there.
Sandra Blankenship
Killeen