Regarding the Bell County Courthouse Confederate monument, the connection between the United Daughters of the Confederacy and the KKK is easily verifiable because of this irrefutable primary source document written by the U.D.C.’s second Historian General, Mrs. S.E.F. Rose. She published the book “The Ku Klux Klan or Invisible Empire” in 1914, extolling the virtues of the Klan as simply an outgrowth of the Confederate Army.
From chapter 4: “... the Ku Klux Klan ... was composed of the soldiers of the Confederacy.”
From chapter 6: “... genuine Ku Klux ... they belonged to the best class of citizens, once soldiers of the Confederacy.”
From chapter 7: “... the Confederate soldiers, the real Ku Klux.”
The U.D.C. erected the Confederate monument at the Bell County Courthouse in 1916 amidst rampant discrimination practices and racial violence, including public lynchings targeting black Bell County residents. It’s a monument to white supremacy on the courthouse lawn, and it should’ve never been erected at a justice complex in the first place.
By vowing to include their books as supplementary readers in all schools throughout the South, the U.D.C. and Sons of Confederate Veterans. effectively indoctrinated their descendants with a false version of American Civil War history, which explains why so many locals are misinformed and disagree with the majority of American historians. This monument is not history itself; it quite literally conceals history, and that is why it needs, at the very least, to be relocated from the courthouse lawn.
Those interested may read the online book archived by Cornell University here: https://archive.org/details/cu31924083530117
Josh Clements
Belton