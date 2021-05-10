I have no voice in Troy school politics but am appalled to read of the young man who was placed into suspension for his hairstyle. I appreciate rules to enforce dress codes but this one is a bit far to the right.
Thanks to the parents’ courage to stand up to the Troy school board to hopefully come to a decent decision for change. I pray this does not scar this young man and he grows to be an outstanding citizen.
If this situation had occurred in a large, liberal city, there would be rioting in the streets. Decisions need to be made by the Troy ISD to curb matters such as this.
If you are not aware, this issue became national news on the CBS morning show this week!
Wayne Heugatter
Belton