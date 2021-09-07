This is in response to James Haberer’s letter published Aug. 28. His response to my letter of Aug. 25 sounds like I did not acknowledge reports that the vaccine reduces the severity of COVID-19 in a person. I guess you read one statement that upset you and stopped reading as the rest of your letter goes on to speak to the reported COVID population in the hospitals and the negative impact on hospitals and available services.
Please share your source of information that says the vaccine slows the spread. I have not seen anything on that from any source in quite a while in the ever-changing litany from the CDC, Dr. Anthony Fauci and the media in general.
A CDC publication, with information directed to the fully vaccinated, states: “If you are fully vaccinated and become infected with the Delta variant, you can spread the virus to others.” This one has been proven.
Many sources speak against the safety and efficacy of the vaccine. For one, please check out the podcast on Rumble titled Biological Medicine, posted Aug. 20 that includes testimony from a host of medical professionals, including virologist Dr. Robert Malone, the inventor of mRNA technology.
The CDC makes the statement in its publications: “Millions of people have received COVID-19 vaccines, and no long-term side effects have been detected.” Given that the Pfizer vaccine was granted emergency use by the FDA on Dec. 11, 2020, how could one possibly know the long-term effects?
My point was, people should be able to choose what they allow into their bodies.
April Cousins
LIttle River-Academy