Kudos!
In the midst of what has challenged all of us to deal with a new and changing reality, I would like to suggest that we focus for a moment on Temple’s leaders who are going about their multi-faceted jobs to keep Temple beautiful and up-to-date.
Specifically I would like to thank the Parks and Recreation Dept., for the way in which improvements of the many neighborhood parks are regularly tended and upgraded with playground equipment and expanded to keep up with Temple growth.
And what about the excellent job of those who maintain the streets with new asphalt and add new sidewalks to encourage walkers making it possible for the mobility-disabled to enjoy a safe way to move about outside.
A big “Thank-You” to all our city employees from our statewide-recognized city manager to the department heads, the contractors who are creating new sidewalks (without causing traffic jams) and the park attendants, who take pride in helping to make Temple a place I’m glad to call home!
Shirley Gaines
Temple