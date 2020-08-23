In support of law enforcement: A Telegram article on July 3 or 4 stated Temple Police were resuming normal operations on traffic enforcement. Bravo! I have driven in almost every state, Europe and Canada and never got stopped.
Sometimes I hear people refer to a “speed trap.” What an ignorant thing to say. How can it be a “trap”? The laws are pretty much standard in all states and the law pertains to everybody, not those that think they are somehow exempt. If you get a ticket, look in the mirror to see what the problem is … you.
If you see “colorful lights” behind you, pull over as soon as it is safe, keep your hands on the wheel, don’t be fidgeting and keep your mouth shut. That officer will be up there to tell you why you were stopped. Don’t try to be a tough guy, defense lawyer or photographer. If you will simply comply the outcome will be much better. You may get a warning and quickly be on your way.
I was glad to see Temple Police implemented their “trading card” program aimed toward the younger generations. Some positive news for a change. Opposed to a trading card of any of the NFL/MLB/NBA players — all whining, privileged, kneeling losers.
Described above you have two teams. One a team of overpaid, unpatriotic, low IQ ball players in large bodies. The other team of men and women, heroes dressed in blue.
Gary Adams
Temple