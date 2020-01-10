Donald Trump complains that he can’t get anything done until the Democrats stop investigating him. So he’s not going to work on infrastructure or anything else.
He can stop the investigations by releasing his tax returns, stop lying about everything, admit his relationship with Putin, own up to all the bankruptcies he cause by people paying him to use his name — then not living up to what he led people to believe. All these would go a long way to settle investigations.
But, if he did all of that, he would be convicted of obstruction as any other person who is not the president. So don’t hold your breath until he does anything to help.
Mildred Wade
Temple