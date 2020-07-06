There is something every citizen should know; and it is that every contact a police officer makes with the public involves a deadly weapon. Every police officer carries a handgun.
In addition to the handgun, he might carry a taser, pepper spray or a baton. But it is the handgun that is deadly. On the occasions when police officers have to make an arrest, the vast majority of people do not offer any resistance. However, if a person is willing to resist arrest and assaults a police officer, there is no telling what will happen when he overpowers the officer and takes control of the officer’s handgun.
When an individual resists arrest, the officer will use the force necessary to make that arrest. He will first try to restrain the subject using physical force. If he is unable to subdue the individual physically, the officer will attempt to use one of his non-lethal weapons.
If that fails the situation just got extremely dangerous for everyone involved. The individual being arrested is putting himself, the officer and anyone in close proximity at risk of serious injury. It is the person resisting arrest and not the officer who is responsible for this escalation of violence. Police officers have been killed with their own handguns or beating so severely they are forced into retirement.
Having said this, it is also inexcusable to kneel on someone’s neck after he has been restrained.
Ray Olson
Temple