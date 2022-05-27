Reports indicate the citizens of the Temple-Belton Independent School Districts are on the hook for $338 million of new school bond debt.
Combining this amount with the existing school bond debt of $392 million results in a total of $730 million in taxpayer funded principle-only debt (interest payments not included). If one adds to this obligation, the 2021 operating budgets for TISD-BISD of $270 million the total amounts to $1 trillion, or about $50,000 per student (FY 2021 enrollment). Clearly, the Temple-Belton community has made substantial investments in financing our kid’s education. The billion-dollar question is, are we financing an education system in the midst of collapse?
Historically, I havn’t felt compelled to monitor the machinations of the local school administration, but trusted that our respective values were both aligned with the best long-term interest of each student.
However, with all that is happening around the country I have begun to question if this trust is misplaced. The hyper-sexualized environment of primary and secondary schools, the teaching of division via Critical Race Theory, and the promulgation of gender dysphoria and gender reassignment strategies, has caused me to wonder if our kids are being taught as a grown eagle teaches their young to assume their God-given nature and soar the skies; or as a poultry-keeper raises chicks to exploit their God-given nature for his purpose alone and for which the chicks are woefully ignorant.
Hope to see you at the school board meetings. Remember it’s for the kids!
Mark Krejchi
Temple